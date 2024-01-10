HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Tickets for the 33rd annual Easterseals All Cash Raffle are now on sale.

Tickets are on sale for $50 each or 3 for $100. Tickets will be available until 5 p.m. on March 13, or until all 5,000 tickets are sold out. To encourage ticket sales, Easterseals Rehabilitation Center announced that for each ticket purchased before 5 pm. on February 9, the buyer will be entered for a chance to win 10 extra tickets in the raffle drawing.

There are three ways to buy tickets:

Call 812-437-2600 to pay directly from a checking or savings account or with a debit card (Credit cards not allowed)

Purchase in person at the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center at 3701 Bellemeade, Evansville, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday using cash, check or debit cards (Credit cards not allowed.)

Print and mail an order form with a check.

The raffle offers a grand prize of $25,000; a second-place prize of $15,000; a third-place prize of $5,000; and a fourth- and fifth-place prize of $1,000.