Easterseals online silent auction begins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – You can help Easterseals this week from the comfort of your own home. The annual Tribute event is online this year, a silent auction where you can bid on items for free.

Bidders will only pay for the bids they win after the event ends on August 12.

On Wednesday, August 12 at 6pm, Easter Seals will stream a live event on the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center Facebook page and YouTube page to honor the Muehlbauer and Gilberg families, the 2020 Tribute Event honorees.

The Easterseals Rehabilitation Center provides therapy for local kids and adults with disabilities.

