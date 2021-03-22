Easterseals: Only three days left to enter ALL CA$H Raffle

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – There are only three days left to purchase tickets for a chance to win up to $50,000 in Easterseals’ ALL CA$H Raffle. According to Easterseals, about 1,600 of the original 3,000 tickets are still unsold.

To encourage last-minute ticket sales, each ticket purchased until the deadline will be entered in the “Extended Deadline” offer for the chance to win five additional raffle tickets.

The ALL CA$H Raffle will award one grand prize of $50,000; one 2nd prize of $25,000; and one 3rd prize of $10,000. Tickets are $100 each and available by calling 812-437-2600, 8 a.m. -5 p.m., or by visiting the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

Tickets may be purchased by individuals or by groups. The deadline to buy tickets is 5 p.m. this Wednesday.

The drawing is scheduled for noon Friday. It will be live streamed on the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center’s Facebook page.

