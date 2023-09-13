EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – D-Patrick Honda has donated $2000 to the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

Easterseals works with children and adults with disabilities to provide education and therapy services, regardless of their ability to pay. “It’s very important to us that everyone at all income levels is able to receive the highest level of clinical services,” says President and CEO Kelly Schneider.

D-Patrick Honda presented the check to Easterseals earlier today. They also recently sponsored the Easterseals Golfing Fore Kids outing, which raised more than $52,000.