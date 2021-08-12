EasterSeals Rehabilitation center announces partnership with Mental Health America

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – EasterSeals Rehabilitation Center announced a new collaboration with Mental Health America of Vanderburgh County to help bring more mental health programs and services to Evansville.

Officials say they hope the new partnership will impact the community’s need for enhanced mental health awareness, information and education. In 2019, the rehabilitation center celebrated the expansion of its mental health services for pediatric patients.

One in four American adults nationwide live with a mental health condition.