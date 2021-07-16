Easterseals Rehabilitation Center celebrates 75 years with annual telethon

(WEHT) – On Sunday, Eyewitness News will be celebrating with Easterseals Rehabilitation Center as it celebrates 75 years and their annual telethon.

The telethon will begin at noon on ABC 25 and will run until 6 p.m. And you can catch the final hour on the CW 7 beginning at 5 p.m. The event will be hosted by Wayne Hart, Shelley Kirk, Brad Byrd and Brandon Bartlett with Jake Boswell, Ron Rhodes and Gretchen Ross joining throughout the day.

For 75 years, Easterseals Rehabilitation Center has worked to improve the lives of thousands of TriState children and adults with disabilities.