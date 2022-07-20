EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – With approximately 2,500 of the 3,000 available tickets sold for the “Cool Car, Cold Cash” raffle sponsored by Old National Bank, Easterseals Rehabilitation Center has extended the entry deadline from July 20 to July 27 at 5 p.m. or until all tickets are sold.

Officials say the extension gives area residents extra time to help Easterseals by purchasing “Cool Car, Cold Cash” tickets. Easterseals is counting on ticket sales to fund inclusive early education and essential therapy services for individuals with disabilities. Easterseals’ goal is to sell all remaining tickets.

The raffle will offer the grand prize winner the choice of two prizes,a new 2022 Nissan Versa SV or $20,000 cash. The raffle will also award a $5,000 second prize and a $1,000 third prize. Tickets are $50 each or 3 for $100 and are available for purchase Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Tickets may be purchased by individuals or as a group. Entrants do not have to be present to win, but must e at least 18-years-old to enter.

Tickets can be purchased over the phone at 812-437-2600 to pay directly from checking or savings accounts or using a debit card. Tickets can also be purchased by mailing a check to the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center or visiting in person at 3701 Bellemeade Avenue, Evansville, Indiana, 47714 to pay with cash, check or debit card.

The grand prize drawing is scheduled for July 29 and will be viewable on the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center Facebook page at approximately 12 p.m..