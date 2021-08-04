Easterseals Rehabilitation Center extends “Cool Car, Cold Cash” raffle deadline

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Easterseals has extended the entry deadline for the “Cool Car, Cold Cash” raffle sponsored by Old National Bank. Tickets will be sold until August 18 at 5 p.m. or until all tickets are sold.

The raffle will offer the grand prize winner the choice of two prizes: a new 2021 Nissan Versa or $15,000 cash. The raffle will also award a $5,000 second prize and a $1,000 third prize.

To encourage ticket sales, a “Final Lap” drawing will award one ticket buyer three extra “Cool Car, Cold Cash” tickets. Each ticket purchased before the Final Lap deadline of August 18 at 5 p.m. will qualify the buyer for a chance to win the three extra tickets.

Tickets are $50 each or 3/$100 and available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets may be purchased by individuals or as a group. Entrants do nothave to be present to win but must be at least 18 years old to enter.

To purchase tickets:

Call 812-437-2600 to pay directly from checking or savings account or debit card (No credit cards)

Mail a check or visit the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center at 3701 Bellemeade Avenue in Evansville, Indiana.

The grand prize drawing is scheduled for August 20.