Easterseals Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights brightens Christmas

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) It’s been a tradition for 27 years. And Friday night, Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights lit up Christmas for parents, grandparents, kids and even pets. Families packed their cars to drive through Garvin Park to see over 50 twinkling light displays, all to support Easterseals.

Despite the cold, families came out in droves to stick to holiday traditions. In a year where many couldn’t attend holiday gatherings due to COVID-19, this provided them with a safe and COVID-friendly sense of togetherness.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 25, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: