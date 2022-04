EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Easterseals telethon has come to a close. The goal of the telethon was set at $885,000 to raise money for Easterseals rehabilitation center.

Did the Eyewitness News team reach the goal? Brad Byrd shares the final total.

Watch the clip in the video player to find out the final total of the day long telethon.