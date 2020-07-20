Easterseals Telethon goes virtual to continue fundraiser

(WEHT) The Easterseals Telethon goes virtual this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After over four decades of hosting the fundraiser at malls and in the rehabilitation center, the Easterseals trimmed back the spectacle and hosted the event virtually.

Brad Byrd and Shelley Kirk hosted the event, performing interviews with several people, including Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, and telling the stories of the lives the Easterseals have assisted.

All donations were accepted and matched. While the Easterseals quit taking donations via phone call, they are still accepting donations on their website and Facebook pages.

(This story was originally published on July 19, 2020)