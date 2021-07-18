Easterseals Telethon raises over $900,000

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- For 75 years, Easterseals has provided the Tri-State with invaluable services for people with disabilities and on Sunday, the Tri-State said thank you during the 44th Easterseals Telethon on ABC 25, raising over $900,000 for its mission.

For 2021 Easterseals child ambassador Evan Carter, it was an even more special day. Not only was it Telethon day, but it was also Evan’s birthday. Like his mother, Diamond, Evan was born with hearing loss and has been receiving therapy at Easterseals.

Like countless others through the years, Easterseals has touched the life of Evansville woman and 2021 adult ambassador Sandy Ford. Ford says the Easterseals pool is the last place she can walk, making it “heaven on Earth.”

The Telethon also provided a moment to honor those who’ve continued to give back to Easterseals, like Maurice Berendes. Berendes started receiving therapy at Easterseals after a spinal injury seven years ago and helped raise over $22,000 for the organization. On Sunday, Berendes was one of the Mayor’s Award honorees.

But while he’s honored by the award, Berendes says the real reward is seeing others, including children, receive the care and therapy they need. Berendes says Easterseals’ longevity is a testament to how valuable it is to the community and urges others to donate to the cause.

After a difficult year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting a “digital” telethon in 2020, Easterseals President and CEO Kelly Schneider says she’s honored by the generosity in the Tri-State. Schneider notes that Easterseals is a “community effort” – one that could not carry out its mission without the support it gets in the Tri-State.

Schneider says anyone who missed the telethon but still wishes to donate can call 812-479-1411.