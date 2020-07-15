Easterseals Telethon still happening this Sunday

The Easterseals Telethon is being held a little late this year, it’s on July 19, 2020.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, our Easterseals Telethon will still happen on Sunday, but there will be some changes.

The telethon will be shorter, running from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 19. Brad Byrd and Shelley Kirk will be in the Eyewitness News studio doing interviews remotely with people who have done so much to help children and adults with disabilities. The new format is meant to safeguard individuals’ health while sharing compelling local stories and encouraging donations. It will air on ABC 25 and the CW 7.

The Easterseals Telethon was originally scheduled for April 5, but was pushed back to July 19. In years past, it would last for six hours, from noon until 6 p.m. This year the telethon will be only two hours long. There will not be an on-site audience due to social distancing guidelines.

The following phone numbers will be available ONLY during the show: 812-491-9191 in the Evansville area or 877-929-2929 outside the Evansville area. Donations may also be mailed to Easterseals, 3701 Bellemeade Ave., Evansville IN 47714.

