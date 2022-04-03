EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eastland Mall did an extraordinary thing on April 3. The mall partnered with Autism Evansville as they hosted An Extraordinary Day for Extraordinary Kids.

An Extraordinary Day for Extraordinary Kids event is held in April for Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month. The month and event celebrates kids on the autism spectrum and their families.

Plenty of special guests attended the event that included:

The Easter Bunny.

Evansville Police Mounted Patrol and K-9 Unit.

Evansville’s Fire Department Children’s Museum of Evansville.

Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden.

Evan the Otter & Pride with the Evansville Thunderbolts.

Star Wars characters.

Beans & Baristas.

Connections Case Management.

Volunteers at Great Steak, Ben’s Soft Pretzels and the carousel.

The mall held the event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Cafe Court of Eastland Mall.