Eastland Mall holding two food collection drive-thrus for Tri-State Food Bank

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Eastland Mall is hosting two drive-through food drives to support Tri-State Food Bank.

You can show your support by donating non-perishable food items on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and next Friday, September 25, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the former Chili’s parking lot located in front of Eastland Mall.

To donate, you’ll need to load your food donations into cardboard boxes or plastic bags, place them in the trunk of your car, and drive through the line. Volunteers will be ready to take donations out of your trunk and place them in collection bins.

The items Tri-State Food Bank currently needs most include canned vegetables such as green beans, corn, peas or carrots, dry pasta, pasta sauce, canned soup, peanut butter and canned meat such as tuna, beef, chicken or salmon.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 14, 2020)

