HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- For Evansville families looking to avoid the chilly weather this Halloween, Eastland Mall will be holding an indoor Trick-or-Treat event on Tuesday, October 31.

The family friendly, weather-free event will start at 5:00 p.m. and go to 6:30 p.m. or while candy supply lasts. Participating stores will have an employee at the entrance to hand out candy, and once trick-or-treater have made the loop, families are encouraged to go to the court café to enjoy a meal or snack, with all restaurants open for the event.

There are some rules for the indoor Trick-or Treating: