HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- For Evansville families looking to avoid the chilly weather this Halloween, Eastland Mall will be holding an indoor Trick-or-Treat event on Tuesday, October 31.
The family friendly, weather-free event will start at 5:00 p.m. and go to 6:30 p.m. or while candy supply lasts. Participating stores will have an employee at the entrance to hand out candy, and once trick-or-treater have made the loop, families are encouraged to go to the court café to enjoy a meal or snack, with all restaurants open for the event.
There are some rules for the indoor Trick-or Treating:
- Trick-or-Treating is only allowed between 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
- Masks are only allowed on children, 12 years old or younger.
- No toy weapons of any kind will be allowed.
- Parents are encouraged to dress up, but are not allowed to wear masks or face coverings.
- No running, shoving or pushing.
- No pets are allowed except for service animals.