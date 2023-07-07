HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A suspect connected to the Eastland Mall scare that happened earlier this year is behind bars once again.

According to court documents, Jerry Morrow, 18, was arrested on Friday after he failed to appear in court on Wednesday. Morrow was previously charged with Criminal Organization Activity and Resisting Law Enforcement.

Morrow, and a group of five other suspects allegedly approached a group inside the mall on May 13 and started a fight. Police say one person yelled that they had been shot which caused a frenzy and a “mass exodus” of customers from the building.