EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – ECHO Housing Corporation’s Executive Director Chris Metz will be stepping down August 1.

“It was an honor to be called upon to lead the organization, and I will always look back at my time at ECHO as one of the most rewarding experiences of my career,” Metz said. “ECHO Housing is integral in our community’s collective efforts to end homelessness and I am humbled and proud to have served more than 10 years in a variety of roles as part of that effort.”

ECHO Housing says Metz will continue to support the work of ECHO Housing as an Executive Consultant for up to a year. Among other duties in that role, Metz will remain active in the development of the Promise Home, ECHO Housing’s newest planned project to provide permanent housing for the homeless. Metz is leaving to work toward a doctoral degree this fall, and will also join the University of Southern Indiana Office of Counseling and Psychological Services as a Counselor.

“The most rewarding feeling for any leader is to have accomplished the objectives they sought to achieve, while having helped position the organization to continue its upward trajectory into the future,” Metz said. “That is where I find myself today, and I could not be more grateful for the opportunities, professional growth, and valued relationships that my time at ECHO has afforded me.”

ECHO Housing says a search for Metz’s replacement will begin immediately. Those interested can submit a resume and letter of interest to info@echohousing.org.