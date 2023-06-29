HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The United States Department of Labor announced the ECHO Housing Corporation will receive $773,000 over three years for the Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program.

Officials say the funding represents renewal of the vital community program which has been operated locally by ECHO Housing since 2012. Funding will support HVRP operating in Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Spencer, Perry, Gibson, Pike, Dubois, Daviess, Green and Knox counties.

Officials with ECHO Housing Corporation say they have assisted over 700 homeless veterans in obtaining employment and permanent housing during their 10 years as an HVRP grantee. EHC Chief Executive Officer Savannah Wood says the funding will ensure their work continues by providing gainful employment opportunities and supportive services for homeless veterans in southwest Indiana.

ECHO Housing Corporation was one of 159 organizations nationwide to receive funding for the program. For more information about ECHO Housing Corporation, visit their website.