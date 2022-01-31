Economic development project locating in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – A new business is locating to Owensboro, and it will bring in jobs.

Bell Bank is the business locating. Bell Bank is a privately owned bank headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. Bell Bank is the largest family-and employee-owned bank in the upper Midwest, and one of the largest privately owned banks in the nation. “We are thrilled to be welcoming another prominent bank, such as Bell Bank, into the city of Owensboro,” said Mayor Tom Watson.

Bell Bank’s team believes that mortgage lending is a business built on relationships, and even with

remote work becoming a new reality, client interactions are still at the heart of its mortgage business

model. GOEDC President & CEO Brittaney Johnson said, “We’re excited to welcome Bell Bank to

Owensboro, Daviess County. We are grateful for the creation of new employment opportunities and the

immediate positive economic impact on the Greater Owensboro region.” The bank will be located at 234 Frederica Street, downtown Owensboro, KY. The company projects to hire 37 employees by year end 2022 and grow the workforce to 178 employees by 2026.