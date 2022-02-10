POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Farmers like Bill Wilderman of Wilderman Farms love the challenge that turkey farming brings each and every day. Wilderman Farms holds as many as 30,000 turkeys at their Posey County facilities, which closely reflects the total number of turkeys euthanized in Dubois County, where health officials continue to control the latest bout of Avian Influenza.

What happened in Dubois County, explains Wilderman, could be detrimental to any farm.

“It could wipe you out totally, to the point where you’d have to close your doors on your farms. It could be devastating.”

Joel Brandenberger, President of the National Turkey Federation, says they work as a liaison to farms who need federal assistance. During the previous Avian Flu outbreak in Dubois County in 2016, many farms were able to recover with help from federal funding.

“It lessens the loss compared to if there were no program,” explains Brandenberger. “I don’t know if anyone would say they are made 100% from the indemnity program, but the program keeps it from being a disastrous economic event for the farms.”

Following the depopulation of the 29,000 birds in Dubois County, officials with the Indiana State Board of Animal Health say neighboring farms in southern Dubois and northern Spencer counties will continue to be tested regularly until the control area is lifted. As tests continue, officials say no other positive results have come out of any neighboring farms.