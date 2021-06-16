Headliner for the Gibson County Fair announced

GIBSON CO., Ind (WEHT) Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry will be the headliner at this year’s Gibson County Fair. His concert will be on July 16 at 8 p.m.

Eddie Montgomery continues to record music and tour after Montgomery Gentry member and co-founder Troy Gentry died in a helicopter crash in September 2017. Recording with the Average Joe Entertainment label, Eddie recently released “Outskirts,” a seven-song EP album. With 20 plus charted singles, the Kentucky native has earned CMA, ACM, and GRAMMY awards and nominations with undeniable blue collar anthems like “Hell Yeah,” “My Town,” and “Hillbilly Shoes.” They’ve notched five No. 1 singles.

The Eddie Montgomery concert starts at 8 p.m. on July 16 at the Gibson County Fair. Admission to the fair is $7. Grandstand seating for the concert is free. The beer garden opens at 6:30 pm.