KENTUCKY (WEHT) – On February 1 and 2, Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass and Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) Chair Lu S. Young visited some western Kentucky school districts that were affected by the December 2021 tornados, says a press release.

According to a press release from the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), Education Commissioner Glass was welcomed by students and staff at Earlington Elementary. KDE says that Earlington Elementary Principal Julie Vaughn said after the school addressed the needs of its students and families, they then decided to help the whole community. The school became a donation center, and helped people with things such as clothing, food, hygiene products, and more, says KDE.

“It started off very simple and small scale, and then grew,” said Vaughn. “We had schedules where our different administrators would come and help lead, we utilized our sports teams and student groups, and then the community started pouring in with donations.” All the items that were donated have been distributed and school is back in session.

KDE says that Dawson Springs Independent Superintendent Leonard Whalen said Dawson Springs High School was also used as a community distribution center for donations that poured in. Glass and Young joined Whalen to survey what’s left of the damage from the tornadoes, says KDE. Whalen said many students and staff experienced a total or partial loss of their homes and were sheltered at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park afterward, according to the press release.

“We are seeing good progress that’s happening in our districts like Murray, Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Hopkins County, as they recover from not just the pandemic, but the terrible tornado devastation,” said Glass. “The students’ strength is inspiring, and this is a great example of the commitment of our teachers to helping students reach their goals.”

Education Commissioner Glass went on to say, “Now that restrictions are easing and we seem to have gotten past the worst part, I want to spend more time in our classrooms. We have a lot of work to do to catch up from all the disruption, but it’s so important for me to see our students, teachers and community members so they know I am here to support them.”