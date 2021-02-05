Educators consider summer school

(WEHT)–On site COVID testing, new social distancing guidelines, and no more quarantining are changes that could be affecting your students soon. Local school districts are trying to get students back up to speed following several months of on again-off again in person learning.

Schools across the Tri-State, including the largest district, the EVSC, will be offering a summer school program this year.

“Next week, we have a staff meeting and we are going to brainstorm ideas with our staff to see any ideas that they have,” said the Northeast Dubois Jr/Sr High School Principal Dr. Tara Rasche as she describes what is to come.

Owensboro Public schools, Wayne County schools in Illinois, and Northeast Dubois Jr/Sr High School are preparing programs to help students catch up after being on a virtual or hybrid school schedule.

“One of the things I know that was talked about was an extended day opportunity starting in the spring already possibly a few days a week, even an extended year at the end of the year and that hopefully to hit on some remediation or specific resources,” explained Dr. Rasche. She said they are hoping the new programs can be in person since that’s proven to be most effective for the majority of students.

Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch said state leaders are tracking how students are doing in school.

“The Department of Education is really monitoring the progress of our students and I also know that the General Assembly along with the Department of Ed. and the Governor’s office will continue to take whatever steps we need to make sure that our students are not falling behind,” Crouch said.

After COVID-19 caused some school districts to go back and forth between in person and e-learning, the Indiana State Health Commissioner announced as of Monday, students will not have to quarantine if everyone stays three feet apart and wear a mask.

The EVSC is going over the details with their local health department before implementing any changes.

“But really for us our original mitigation strategies in EVSC set things up at six feet for the majority of our classrooms so that change doesn’t have as much of an impact on us, because of things we already had in place,” said Jason Woebkenberg. “We always want to make sure that any changes are done because of the best guidance from science and local health officials.”

Schools like the Northeast Dubois Jr/Sr High School will be adapting to the new guidelines right away.

“One nice thing is before, no matter how far apart they were, we had to quarantine, which now fortunately if they are at least three feet apart and have a mask on we don’t have to do that,” Dr. Rasche explained.

Under these new guidelines from the Indiana State Department of Health students are asymptomatic, they can return to the classroom after 10 days if they still haven’t shown any symptoms which would help decrease interruptions to students’ learning.

(This story was originally published on February 5, 2021)