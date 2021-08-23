Edwards County Schools approve corrective action plan

EDWARDS COUNTY, Ill (WEHT) – The Edwards County School Board held an emergency meeting on Monday night after the State Board of Education put the district along with Wayne City Schools on probation for not following the state’s mask mandate.

The districts have 60 days to submit a corrective action plan or risk losing state recognition. Superintendent David Cowger says Edwards County Schools has recently seen a large jump in COVID cases among students.

“Just here in the past week, we’ve really seen a spike,” said Cowger. “Friday, when we ended the day, we had I think it was seven positive cases, and as of right now we have 20 plus several that are pending. We have over 200 students that are quarantining, so we have just seen a dramatic increase in our numbers.”

In a seven to two vote, school board members approved the superintendent’s plan. It includes enacting CDC guidelines, improving response to cases and looking into possible remote learning options.