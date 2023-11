HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Citizens National Bank of Albion has announced the start of a winter coat drive in conjunction with Wabash Area Development, Inc. (WADI). Donated coats will benefit families throughout Edwards County.

From November 15 through December 14, coats may be dropped off at the WADI office in Albion on Industrial Drive. Officials say that the coats will be distributed to families on December 20 at the WADI office.