ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Albion Police Department (APD) has issued a warning on Facebook about a soft drink scam.

APD says this scam presents as a “too good to be true” scam. You are asked to put, in this case, a soft drink sticker on your vehicle with the promise of payment for “advertising,” you then receive the letter and check shown in the image below.

(Courtesy: Albion Police Department)

Police say the email address does not come back to a valid account. The check that is received is a very well-made forgery or copy. But after examining the check, there were a few flags—multiple checks with the same check number and other obvious signs of not being a genuine check.

APD says if you have received any similar information, please do not contact the email or attempt to cash the checks.