ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Albion Police Department (APD) has issued a warning on Facebook about a soft drink scam.
APD says this scam presents as a “too good to be true” scam. You are asked to put, in this case, a soft drink sticker on your vehicle with the promise of payment for “advertising,” you then receive the letter and check shown in the image below.
Police say the email address does not come back to a valid account. The check that is received is a very well-made forgery or copy. But after examining the check, there were a few flags—multiple checks with the same check number and other obvious signs of not being a genuine check.
APD says if you have received any similar information, please do not contact the email or attempt to cash the checks.