GRAYVILLE, Ill. (WEHT) — A murder investigation in Grayville, Illinois came to a close late Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., a jury found Steven Schmittler guilty of 1st Degree Murder with Firearm Enhancement proven, guilty of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, guilty of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and guilty of Unlawful Possession.

Schmittler is convicted of the shooting death of Tommy Burns. According to police, Burns was murdered in the early hours of November 21, 2021 at a Grayville home along E. Sycamore Street.