EFD breaks down door blocked by burning object

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Fire Department was sent Thursday just after 5 p.m. to the Ashley Court Apartments regarding a fire reported in a second story apartment.

The caller reported a fire in his apartment and it was blocking his only exit. When EFD arrived, they saw fire coming from the top of the front door.

Firefighters forced the door open to find a burning ottoman directly behind it. The fire was put out by 5:30 p.m. and the damage was contained to the front door and hallway, but there was smoke damage throughout the apartment and the stairwell leading up to it.

EFD says no one was in the apartment when they arrived and no one was injured.

The fire is still under investigation and considered undetermined, but an arson report was filed and the Evansville Police Department will be interviewing the occupants.

(This story was originally published on October 23, 2020)

