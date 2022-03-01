EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Shortly after 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters were dispatched to 663 E Riverside Drive to reports of a housefire. The Evansville Fire Department says a passerby saw flames at the back of the home and called 911.

The Evansville Fire Department says firefighters saw someone trying to put out the flames with a garden hose as they arrived. Fire officials report the main body of the fire was extinguished shortly after.

According to EFD, the fire extended from the ground up to the second-floor window. They add that the structural damage was minimal and it only took about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire.

An investigator with EFD believes a fire pit’s ember in the backyard may have set vegetation on the base of the house on fire. Occupants told officials that they went inside for a few minutes and saw the fire when they walked back outside.

Officials report no one was injured in this incident.