EFD: Cause of warehouse fire likely to remain undetermined

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Fire Department responded to an early morning warehouse fire in the 1500 block of Harriet Street Saturday. The call came in around 3:23 a.m. for a water flow alarm.

Crews arriving at the scene saw smoke showing and, once they got inside, found a large pile of paper and cardboard on fire in the middle of the warehouse. The incident commander called for a 2nd alarm due to the amount of combustible materials in the warehouse.

Firefighters had the fire contained within an hour, but overhaul continued for a few more hours because of smoldering bundles of cardboard. Crews needed heavy equipment to move the smoldering piles.

Fire officials say an exact cause of the fire will likely be undetermined due to the materials that were burning and the amount of overhaul of the area of origin.

(This story was originally published on March 20, 2021)