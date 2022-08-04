EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters have determined a fire at a motel started in a storage area.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, crews responded to the Arrowhead Motel in the 2000 block of Fares Avenue after receiving a report of smoke in one of the rooms.

Officials say light smoke was found in one of the rooms, and, after an extensive search, a small fire was found in a storage area. Crews had the fire out in about 25 minutes.

Firefighters had to remove parts of the ceiling in two rooms while trying to find the fire. The displaced occupants of those rooms were assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.