EFD extinguish fire in unoccupied half of duplex

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the unoccupied half of a duplex in the 1200 block of Joan Avenue on Sunday.

Firefighters arrived just after 2 a.m. and were able to quickly extinguish the fire in the kitchen. Officials say the fire damage was isolated to the kitchen floor and there was minor smoke damage in the kitchen. The other side of the duplex and its occupant were unaffected by the fire.

EPD was called to the scene and an arson report was initiated. Anyone with information concerning the fire is asked to call the EFD Fire Marshals Office at 812-435-6235, the Indiana Arson Hotline at 800-382-4628, or EPD detectives.

This is an ongoing investigation.