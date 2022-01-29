EFD: Extinguished garage fire ends as a “total loss”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Friday afternoon, EFD says they responded to a fully engulfed garage fire on Homestead Avenue. Luckily, fire officials confirmed the garage was detached.

The fire was put out in about five minutes, EFD tells us. Sources say the owner built a fire in a wood burning stove inside the garage and was inside their home for about an hour before next door neighbors alerted them of the fire.

The Evansville Fire Department says the fire was classified as accidental and a total loss. No injuries were reported in the incident.