HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters were called to a garage fire in the 600 block of W Tennessee Street on Friday morning.

According to a release, firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire and there was exposure damage to two outbuildings on adjoining properties. Due to extreme cold temperatures, an extra crew was called to assist with the water supply.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.