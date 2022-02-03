EFD: Fire extinguished at S. Evans Ave

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department received a call for a housefire in the 400 block of S. Evans Ave. around 10:30 a.m. on February 3. Firefighters arrived to put out the fire and posted handlines to the exterior of a neighboring home exposed to the fire.

According to Division Chief Mike Larson, there were no people at either home during the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire was extinguished in about 1 hour and 20 minutes. Firefighters remained on the scene for 2 hours and 30 minutes to put out hot spots and pick up hose lines frozen to the street.

The home sustained heavy fire damage. The fire caused the roof to cave in and made it difficult for firefighters to put out the fire completely.

The neighboring home sustained minor damage and the power lines were disconnected from both homes by Centerpoint. One firefighter was injured with a cut to the hand.