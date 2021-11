EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters responded to a house fire on Wednesday night that they say was caused by a hoverboard exploding.

Firefighters responded at Carpenter Court Apartments on Iowa Street just before midnight. People in the apartment were able to use water and a fire extinguisher to put out the flames. Officials say no one was hurt or displaced.

Firefighters say the fire started when a lithium battery in a hoverboard exploded.