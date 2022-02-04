EFD: Garage fire extinguished

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of S. Kentucky Ave. around 8:45 a.m. on February 4. Multiple witnesses passing by called 911 to report a garage fire.

EFD extinguished the fire in about 10 minutes. The garage fire was at a vacant property.

According to Division Chief Mike Larson, there were no injuries but evidence was found of homeless activity inside the garage. Larson also said that the fire was likely caused by a warming fire and no homeless were found at the scene.

There was a previous report that the fire was caused by a downed power line, but Larson said that was proven false.