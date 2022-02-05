EFD gives winter heating safety tips

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Firefighters in Evansville are telling people to be careful heating their home this winter after a pair of fires on the city’s southeast side Friday night and early Saturday morning.

While damage was minimal, firefighters say both were considered close calls. Officials say you should only plug one heat-producing appliance, like a space heater, into an outlet at a time, keep anything that could burn at least three feet away from a heat source, and have working smoke detectors in different parts of a home.

“Please please please, smoke detectors save lives. Please make sure you have working, up-to-date, less than ten year old smoke detectors in multiple rooms of your home,” says Mike Larson, EFD Division Chief.

The U.Ss Fire Administration says half of all home heating fires happen between December and February.