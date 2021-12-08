EFD: Homeless activity is suspected cause of carport fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Around 5:03 Wednesday evening, a passerby reached out to fire authorities regarding a fire at 300 E Illinois Street.

The Evansville Fire Department says the fire was a carport that had homeless activity in it according to a neighbor. They add that it appeared to be a small camp with a warming fire that was possibly unattended.

The flames of the fire then climbed into the rafters of the carport, officials tell us.

EFD says the fire was extinguished in about fifteen minutes.

Fire officials state there were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.