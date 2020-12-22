EFD investigate fire at abandoned home

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters responded to an house fire at 1 a.m. Tuesday near the corner of Franklin and Read Streets.

Firefighters said it appears the fire started on the ground floor of the abandoned home. It took them about 30 minutes to get it fully under control. Nobody was inside and there were no injuries. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(This story was originally published on December 22, 2020)

