EFD investigates fire at vacant home

EVANSVILLE (WEHT)- Evansville firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning in the 500 block of South Willow Road.

Crews arrived just before 11 a.m. to find smoke coming from the back of the house. Firefighters were able to locate the fire in a second floor bedroom and put it out.

Most of the second floor had heavy smoke and heat damage. Neighbors said the house is vacant and homeless people may have been living there. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

(This story was originally published on December 17, 2020)

