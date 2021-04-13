Authorities say fire at Shetler Moving & Storage was set on purpose

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Firefighters believe a fire at a business on Diamond Avenue Tuesday was intentionally set. Fire crews responded to Shetler Moving & Storage at 3:30 p.m. for a structure fire.

Fire officials say the bulk of the fire was found and put out quickly, but it took a considerable amount of time ventilating the structure and overhauling the scene in search of fire extension. The fire was considered out by 4 p.m.

Authorities say the building was being used for temporary storage of personal items and was not abandoned.

Fire officials believe the fire was set intentionally. The Evansville Police Department was called to the scene for an arson report. The investigation is ongoing.

(This story was originally published on April 13, 2021)