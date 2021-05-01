EFD investigating cause of vacant house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters are investigating the cause of a vacant house fire early Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the scene of a possible house fire after a passerby reported seeing smoke in the 1000 block of First Avenue. A second call from an off-duty firefighter called it a working fire.

Crews arrived on scene just after 4:30 a.m. and could see smoke coming from the home. Firefighters had the fire out in about 20 minutes.

The home had fire damage upstairs and water damage downstairs. No injuries were reported.

A neighbor said the house is vacant but reported homeless activity as recent as that night. The fire remains under investigation.