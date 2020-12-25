EFD investigating Christmas Eve fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Crews are investigating a fire that occurred around 5:45 p.m. Christmas Eve. Firefighters responded to the scene in the 1600 block of Glendale Ave. for a residential structure fire.

According to the 911 caller, smoke was coming from the windows. When firefighters arrived, they reported fire coming out of the front into the street.

EFD says the fire was in a first floor bedroom in the front of the home and extended into the second floor. The fire damage was contained to the front bedroom and the bedroom directly above, with the adjacent rooms sustaining heavy smoke damage and heat damage to the vinyl siding.

EFD believes it was a mattress fire with the cause currently unknown. The investigation is still ongoing.

One firefighter sustained a small burn on their wrist after falling into smoldering debris. The owner of the home and one other tenant have been displaced with assistance from the Red Cross.

(This story was originally published on December 25, 2020)

