EFD investigating garage fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville firefighters responded to call about a garage fire in the 1600 block of West Florida Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday. It was quickly extinguished, and no one was injured.

EFD says the fire originated outside the garage before moving inward causing damage to the structure. They believe the fire could have been caused by improperly disposing of smoking materials or an ember from a fire pit. The cause is still under investigation.

(This story was originally published on November 13, 2020)

