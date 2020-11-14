EFD investigating garage fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
fire department generic uniform_1466463626609.jpg

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville firefighters responded to call about a garage fire in the 1600 block of West Florida Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday. It was quickly extinguished, and no one was injured.

EFD says the fire originated outside the garage before moving inward causing damage to the structure. They believe the fire could have been caused by improperly disposing of smoking materials or an ember from a fire pit. The cause is still under investigation.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 13, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories