EFD investigating trash fire at Huck’s as arson

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Fire Department is investigating an arson at a convenience store.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews responded to a trash fire at the Huck’s on Old Business 41. When they arrived, they found a large trash bin on fire near a storage building. EFD put the fire out quickly.

The steel siding of the storage building was heavily damaged. EPD considers this fire suspicious and has filed an arson report with Evansville Police. Nobody was hurt.

(This story was originally published on April 7, 2021)