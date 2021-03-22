EFD kept busy with numerous fires over the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department kept busy Sunday with calls to four separate fires. Officials say the fires are not related.

Crews were called to the first fire in the 3100 block of Oak Hill Rd. around 2:05 a.m. after smoke detectors woke up the occupants of the home. The family said fire was coming from their basement as they left the house and called for help.

Fire officials say fire started in the utility room and has been ruled accidental. No injuries were reported, and they say the working smoke detectors likely saved lives in this incident.

The second fire was a garage fire in the 2500 block of Baker Ave. Fire officials say a neighbor reported the fire around 4:28 a.m. and crews arrived to find the structure fully ingulfed.

Nobody was home, but a dog was found on the scene and taken by animal control.

Officials say the garage was a total loss and reported moderate damage to nearby structures. The cause of this fire is like to remain undetermined.

Later that morning, a neighbor called to report smoke coming from the eaves of a vacant home in the 1400 block of S. Grand Ave. Crews arrived at 11:33 a.m. and found a significant amount of fire on the first floor.

Firefighters had the fire put out in about ten minutes but remained on scene looking for fire extension in the surrounding areas of the room of origin. The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

One firefighter received minor burns to his right ear and cheek.

Firefighters responded to the last fire Sunday night around 11:47 p.m. Crews were sent to the 600 block of S. Alvord Blvd. for a dryer fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found significant fire in the basement and had it extinguished in about five minutes. Officials say the fire involved the dryer and surrounding incidentals.

The electricity had to be turned off due to a rupture water line leaking onto electric lines.

One adult and three children escaped unharmed. The Red Cross was notified but not requested by the family.

(This story was originally published on March 22, 2021)