EFD offers fire prevention tips

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – When keeping warm this winter, it’s important to remember fire safety.

Home heating fires occur more in winter than any other season, with half taking place in December, January, and February.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, one in every seven home fires and one in every five home fire deaths involves heating equipment. Experts recommend keeping anything that can burn at least three feet from any heat source, such as a fireplace, wood stove, radiator, or space heater.

Evansville Fire Division Chief Mike Larson says it’s important to have your chimney inspected by a professional each year.

Larson also says to keep fireplace ashes at least ten feet away from your home and any nearby buildings. He says ashes that are still hot can catch siding or other flammable materials against the home on fire.

Carbon monoxide alarms should also be installed and tested at least once a month.

If you’re going to use a space heater, it’s recommended to plug only one heat-producing appliance into an electrical outlet at a time, and never use an extension cord with these appliances. Heat producing appliances can also be coffee makers, toasters, and microwaves.

Experts recommend extension cords only be used temporarily and to have an electrician install additional outlets if you need them.

And if you use a portable generator, make sure it’s kept outside, away from windows, and as far away from your house as possible.

Visit the U.S. Fire Administration and the National Fire Protection Association websites for more information on winter fire prevention.

(This story was originally published on February 14, 2021)