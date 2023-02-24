HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Division Chief Mike Larson released the cause of the Morton Avenue Warehouse fire on Friday.

According to a release, it is the opinion of ATF Certified Fire Investigators and other participating investigators that the October 17, 2022 fire originated on the third floor, east end of the north warehouse as the result of open flame ignition to available combustible material. The fire cause is classified as incendiary. Officials say the fire was set to keep warm by occupants who were not authorized to be inside of the structure at the time of the fire.

The Evansville Fire Department spent several days on scene before the fire was completely extinguished. The ATF National Response Team was activated on October 18 and remained on scene until October 25.